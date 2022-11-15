Fusion Micro Finance shares fall over 12 pc in debut trade

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2022 17:23 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 17:23 IST
Shares of Fusion Micro Finance on Tuesday made a weak market debut and ended over 12 per cent lower against the issue price of Rs 368.

The stock made its debut at Rs 360.50, a discount of 2 per cent on the BSE. During the day, it declined 12.66 per cent to Rs 321.40. The stock later settled at Rs 324.90 apiece, lower by 11.71 per cent.

On the NSE, it tanked 12.11 per cent to finish at Rs 323.40 apiece after beginning the trade at Rs 359.50, lower by 2.30 per cent from the issue price.

Its market valuation stood at Rs 3,269.49 crore on the BSE.

In volume terms, 7.49 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 1.67 crore shares on the NSE during the day.

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Fusion Micro Finance was subscribed 2.95 times earlier this month.

The Rs 1,104-crore IPO had a price range of Rs 350-368 a share.

