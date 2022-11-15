Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on fresh evidence of cooling inflation

The report follows softer-than-expected consumer prices data late last week that had sparked a massive equity rally on hopes that the Federal Reserve would tap down its aggressive stance that has roiled markets this year. "It (the data) is going to confirm people's hopes that inflation is starting to turn the corner.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-11-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 19:32 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on fresh evidence of cooling inflation
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Tuesday as U.S. producer prices rose less than expected in October, providing fresh evidence of cooling inflation and boosting hopes of smaller interest rate hikes.

The Labor Department's producer prices index rose 8% in the 12 months through October, lower than an estimated 8.3% rise. Producer prices had increased 8.5% in September. The report follows softer-than-expected consumer prices data late last week that had sparked a massive equity rally on hopes that the Federal Reserve would tap down its aggressive stance that has roiled markets this year.

"It (the data) is going to confirm people's hopes that inflation is starting to turn the corner. It's going to give the market more confidence," said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut. Traders are now pricing in a 91% chance of a 50 basis point rate hike at the Fed's December meeting.

Focus was also on earnings reports from retailers, with Walmart raising its full-year net sales expectations and announcing a new $20 billion share buyback plan. Shares of the top U.S. retailer jumped 7.4% in premarket trading, while Home Depot Inc fell 1.3% as the home improvement chain left its annual forecasts unchanged despite topping quarterly results estimates.

A clutch of other economic data including on retail sales and housing starts as well as speeches by a slew of Fed officials this week will also be parsed by investors as they try to gauge the path of future rate hikes. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard on Monday joined Governor Christopher Waller in signaling that the U.S. central bank is ready to begin smaller rate hikes, while still stressing the need to push rates higher to bring inflation under control.

At 8:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 342 points, or 1.02%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 70.75 points, or 1.78%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 323.25 points, or 2.75%. U.S.-listed shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) jumped 11% after Warren Buffett disclosed his Berkshire Hathaway bought more than $4.1 billion of stock in the company.

Among other stocks, U.S-listed shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Corp jumped 10.3% after the Chinese music-streaming firm surpassed third-quarter revenue and profit estimates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022