CBDT Chairman inaugurates Taxpayers' Lounge at India International Trade Fair

Taxpayers' Lounge aims to foster awareness about the services provided by the I-T department and to showcase its various initiatives in the areas such as digitalization, transparent taxation, online grievance redressal, e-PAN and e-filing for easing compliance.

ANI | Updated: 16-11-2022 08:01 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 08:01 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Central Board of Direct Taxes Chairman Nitin Gupta on Tuesday inaugurated the Taxpayers' Lounge at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. A Taxpayers' Lounge has been set up by the Income Tax Department in India International Trade Fair 2022, at Pragati Maidan, which is being held from November 14 till 27.

A Finance Ministry release said that the Taxpayers' Lounge aims to foster awareness about the services provided by the I-T department and to showcase its various initiatives in the areas such as digitalization, transparent taxation, online grievance redressal, e-PAN and e-filing for easing compliance. The Taxpayers' Lounge seeks not only to educate taxpayers about various taxpayer-facilitation steps undertaken by the department in recent times but also create awareness among children and young adults about the importance of taxes in nation-building.

Exhibits and interactive displays of the Taxpayers' Lounge highlight the tax incentives provided for startups, agriculture and allied activities, local manufacturing and cooperatives. The Taxpayers' Lounge is also a medium for interacting with the taxpayers/stakeholders and for obtaining feedback about any issues being faced by them, the ministry said, adding that the Lounge is not only an outreach initiative but also a platform for exhibiting the Department's role as a service provider. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

