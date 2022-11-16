Travel expenditure grows 165 per cent; OTT expenditure grows 80 per cent during festive season: PayU Insights Report

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): PayU unveiled its Insights Report - Festive edition today which compares digital payment transaction trends on the PayU platform between the festive seasons of 2021 and 2022*. 2022 saw a 64 per cent increase in expenditure & 31 per cent increase in the number of transactions vis-a-vis festive sale period in 2021. Moreover, the report also mapped the overall pandemic impact on Indians' adoption of digital payments for the festive period. There has been a 245 per cent increase in expenditure & 130 per cent increase in the number of transactions between the 'normal' period of 2019 & post-pandemic period of 2022. Key insights for 2022 vis-a-vis 2021

India's strong credit preference Credit cards were the most preferred mode of payment this season. Interestingly, credit card users spent about 5 times more than debit card users in 2022 (total expenditure), in spite of the fact that there is 1 credit card for every 12 debit cards. On average, a credit card user spent Rs 6000 as opposed to a debit card user who spent Rs 2500, in 2022. Year on year, credit card transactions and expenditures grew 42 per cent and 84 per cent, respectively. One reason could be banks offering cashback, reward points, discounts, deals & add-on services on cobranded cards & standalone cards.

The appetite for credit is also reflected in the fact that credit repayment (i.e. personal loans for consumers & businesses) saw a 107 per cent increase in expenditure & 105 per cent increase in transactions over the last festive season. One of the highest categories for UPI spending was Credit Repayment, showing that Indians are increasingly repaying personal loans using UPI. Not surprisingly, debit card transactions declined by 34 per cent. Revenge tourism is the rage

Whether motivated by revenge tourism or the extended Diwali weekend Indians' expenditure in the travel and hospitality sector showed a 165 per cent increase this festive season. Not only are Indians travelling extensively, but they are using all modes of travel. Cabs showed a 121 per cent increase in expenditure, while train bookings witnessed a 50 per cent increase in expenditure & 33 per cent increase in average ticket size. Airlines saw a 95 per cent increase in average ticket size. Holiday packages saw a 70 per cent increase in expenditure & 341 per cent increase in average ticket size. UPI driving digital payments adoption for daily use-cases

There was a 133 per cent rise in the number of transactions and a 124 per cent growth in expenditure compared to 2021, probably echoing economic recovery, increased UPI adoption by small businesses & consumers. Interestingly, the average ticket size for UPI transactions has gone down marginally (-4 per cent). Consumers used UPI for small ticket items such as groceries, within city travel & entertainment, which could be the reason ticket size declined. The top 5 cities contributing to the highest number of transactions through UPI are Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Delhi NCR. Digitization and economic expansion led to the growth of financial services

In the Banking and Insurance sector, transactions & expenditures increased by 100 per cent and 143 per cent respectively. This general sentiment is reflected across BFSI categories; total expenditure made in the insurance space grew by 41 per cent perhaps driven by economic expansion, regulatory moves and increasing insurance penetration. Investments saw a 66 per cent growth in expenditure & 50 per cent growth in average ticket size - one possible reason could be the increased adoption of do-it-yourself wealth management platforms - especially among millennials & post-pandemic behavioral changes. OTT & gaming leading digital entertainment adoption

The entertainment industry witnessed an increase in both expenditure and transactions of 52 per cent and 54 per cent. OTT expenditure has grown by 80 per cent & transactions by 175 per cent; gaming expenditure shot up by 20 per cent. However, expenses related to watching movies physically and attending on-ground events witnessed a decline in expenditure and transactions of 11 per cent and 43 per cent respectively - perhaps habits set during the pandemic (OTT preference & avoiding public spaces) continue post-pandemic. Education

Education as a category saw a 20 per cent growth in expenditure & 24 per cent growth in average ticket size. There is a 14 per cent growth in university-related expenditure but a 40 per cent dip in expenditure on upskilling. More Indians are paying for education using UPI. UPI transactions for education increased 29 per cent while expenditure through UPI on education increased 47 per cent. Region-wise expenditure

Patna, Indore, Ernakulam, Nagpur & Ludhiana are new entrants to the list of the top 20 cities by expenditure, in 2022. Maharashtra, Karnataka & Tamil Nadu continue to be top festive spenders. * The report compares digital payment transaction trends on the PayU platform between festive periods of 2022 (September 15 - October 15) and 2021 (October 1-31).

