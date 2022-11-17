Left Menu

Austrian banker fights extradition to U.S. on money laundering charges

The former chief executive of an Austrian bank who faces charges in the United States in relation to a bribery and money laundering conspiracy involving Brazilian construction company Odebrecht asked a London court on Wednesday to refuse to extradite him. Peter Weinzierl – former chief executive of Meinl Bank, later renamed Anglo Austrian AAB Bank – is accused of helping launder hundreds of millions of dollars in a scheme involving the use of slush funds to pay bribes to public officials around the world.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 02:25 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 02:25 IST
Austrian banker fights extradition to U.S. on money laundering charges

The former chief executive of an Austrian bank who faces charges in the United States in relation to a bribery and money laundering conspiracy involving Brazilian construction company Odebrecht asked a London court on Wednesday to refuse to extradite him.

Peter Weinzierl – former chief executive of Meinl Bank, later renamed Anglo Austrian AAB Bank – is accused of helping launder hundreds of millions of dollars in a scheme involving the use of slush funds to pay bribes to public officials around the world. The 57-year-old Austrian national, who denies the allegations, attended Westminster Magistrates’ Court as his lawyers said in closing arguments that U.S prosecutors “deliberately misdescribed” Weinzierl’s role to secure his extradition from Britain.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which is seeking the extradition on behalf of the United States, said in court filings that Weinzierl is attempting to argue the merits of the prosecution case, which should be determined at trial. James Lewis, representing Weinzierl, argued his client’s extradition should not be allowed because Weinzierl was “lured” to Britain in May 2021 by an alleged U.S. law enforcement agent in order to arrest him.

But Rosemary Davidson, representing the CPS, said in written arguments that there are “no reasonable grounds” to believe Weinzierl was lured to Britain to arrest him. She added this would not be a reason not to extradite him even if true. Odebrecht has admitted it doled out bribes to governments across Latin America to help build its vast construction empire.

In 2016, Odebrecht and its parent company, Braskem , Brazil’s largest petrochemicals company, agreed to pay at least $3.5 billion to settle bribery-related charges brought by U.S., Brazilian and Swiss regulators. The scandal over bribes for public-works contracts has also spread to other countries where Odebrecht did business, including Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Colombia.

Odebrecht changed its name in December 2020 to Novonor SA , after its name became synonymous with graft due to its role in Brazil’s sweeping Car Wash corruption investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
2
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
3
Defense official tells AP that oil tanker struck in exploding drone attack off Oman amid heightened tensions with Iran, reports AP.

Defense official tells AP that oil tanker struck in exploding drone attack o...

 United Arab Emirates
4
Health News Roundup: Biden would veto proposed U.S. Senate resolution to end COVID national emergency -White House; Opioid overdose reversal drug likely safe for OTC use, says FDA and more

Health News Roundup: Biden would veto proposed U.S. Senate resolution to end...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022