Left Menu

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail to open Galeries Lafayette stores in India

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd ABFRL on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with leading French department store player Galeries Lafayette, to open luxury department stores and a dedicated e-commerce platform in India.Their flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi will have more than 200 luxury and designer brands under one roof, said a joint statement.The 90,000 square feet flagship store in Mumbai is expected to be operational by 2024.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2022 13:44 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 13:31 IST
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail to open Galeries Lafayette stores in India
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) on Thursday announced a strategic partnership with leading French department store player Galeries Lafayette, to open luxury department stores and a dedicated e-commerce platform in India.

Their flagship stores in Mumbai and Delhi will have more than 200 luxury and designer brands under one roof, said a joint statement.

The 90,000 square feet flagship store in Mumbai is expected to be operational by 2024. While 65,000 square feet of store in Delhi is expected to be operational in 2025, it added.

''India is now home to a generation of young and affluent consumers with global exposure, who are willing to spend on the finer things in life. This is visible in the boom and dynamism of the luxury market.

''The partnership with Galeries Lafayette is a ringing endorsement of India's significance as a global luxury market and a future engine of growth for luxury brands,'' ABFRL Managing Director Ashish Dikshit said.

Galeries Lafayette, which has been in fashion and experienced marketing for 125 years, has a network of 65 stores in France and abroad. The Galeries Lafayette brand covers a range of segments taking in fashion and accessories, decoration, food and catering.

''We are proud to expand our international footprint in such a prestigious and refined market as India, where we believe our brand can benefit from a strong potential. It is also a new illustration of our ambition to reach 20 stores abroad, with a primary focus on China, Asia and the Middle East by 2025,'' Nicolas Houzé, CEO, Galeries Lafayette and BHV Marais said.

ABFRL, part of USD 60 billion global conglomerate, Aditya Birla Group is India's largest multi-brand retailer of International global brands such as Ralph Lauren, Hackett, Ted Baker, Fred Perry, Forever 21, American Eagle and Reebok.

ABFRL's portfolio also includes India's largest fashion brands - Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England and India's leading fashion retailer – Pantaloons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022