German firms abroad more optimistic than those at home about coming months - survey

German companies abroad remain mostly optimistic about business in the coming months despite nearly half of them expecting an economic downturn, according to a survey. Nearly 40% of the companies expect better business in the coming year while 42% see the current situation as unchanged, according to the AHK World Business Outlook, a survey of 3,100 German companies active abroad, that was published on Thursday.

While companies are feeling the strained global economy, "depending on their respective international markets ... they find stable, if not even advantageous conditions, which in turn give confidence," said Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) head of foreign trade Volker Treier. That compares with only 8% of companies in Germany saying they expect better business, while 52% saying they expect it to become worse, according to the DIHK's autumn survey.

