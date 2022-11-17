Left Menu

Seven killed, four injured in road accidents in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 17-11-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 15:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least seven people were killed and four injured in separate road accidents in different parts of Assam on Thursday, police said.

Five people were killed in two accidents in Nalbari district, and one each in hit-and-run cases in Lakhimpur and Nagaon districts, they said.

In one of the accidents in Nalbari, four people were killed and four others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into the railing of a bridge in Banekuchi area early in the morning.

The vehicle was returning to Guwahati from Howly area in Barpeta district. The passengers were employees of a private hospital in the city.

''We suspect it to be a case of over-speeding and there was low visibility due to thick fog. The driver and three others were killed in the accident,'' a police officer said.

Among the four hurt, one sustained grievous injuries and was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

In a similar accident in Ghograpar area, a vehicle carrying three people hit the railing of a bridge early in the morning.

One was killed on the spot, while the two others were injured, another police officer said.

In a hit-and-run accident in Naoboicha in Lakhimpur district, a local youth was killed when the motorcycle he was riding was run over by an unidentified vehicle.

In another similar accident, a woman was killed on the spot after being hit by a speeding vehicle while she was out for a morning walk in Raha area of Nagaon district.

