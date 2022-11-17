Left Menu

UK tightens income tax rules as part of budget squeeze

Finance minister Jeremy Hunt said he would freeze income tax allowances until 2028 and was lowering the threshold above which the 45% top rate of income tax is paid to 125,140 pounds ($148,053) from 150,000 pounds. "Even after that, we will still have the most generous set of tax-free allowances of any G7 country," Hunt told parliament in a speech on the public finances aimed at restoring market confidence in the government's finances after the 50-day premiership of Liz Truss.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-11-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 17:17 IST
UK tightens income tax rules as part of budget squeeze
Jeremy Hunt Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government announced on Thursday plans to freeze income tax allowances and lower the threshold at which people start to pay the highest rate of income tax, in order to stabilise the public finances. Finance minister Jeremy Hunt said he would freeze income tax allowances until 2028 and was lowering the threshold above which the 45% top rate of income tax is paid to 125,140 pounds ($148,053) from 150,000 pounds.

"Even after that, we will still have the most generous set of tax-free allowances of any G7 country," Hunt told parliament in a speech on the public finances aimed at restoring market confidence in the government's finances after the 50-day premiership of Liz Truss. Her government had said it would abolish the top rate of income tax, before reversing course amid financial turmoil triggered by her plans. She was forced to resign last month and was replaced by Rishi Sunak as prime minister. ($1 = 0.8452 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022