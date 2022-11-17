Britain's Hunt: not possible to restore foreign aid budget to 0.7%
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-11-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 17:30 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British finance minister said on Thursday it would not be possible to restore the aid budget to 0.7% of gross national income from its current level of 0.5% because of the "significant shock to public finances".
"It will not be possible to return to the 0.7% target until the fiscal situation allows," Hunt told parliament.
"We remain fully committed to the target and the plans I have set out today assume that ODA spending will remain around 0.5% for the forecast period."
