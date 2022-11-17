Left Menu

Britain's Hunt: not possible to restore foreign aid budget to 0.7%

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-11-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 17:30 IST
Britain's Hunt: not possible to restore foreign aid budget to 0.7%
Jeremy Hunt
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British finance minister said on Thursday it would not be possible to restore the aid budget to 0.7% of gross national income from its current level of 0.5% because of the "significant shock to public finances".

"It will not be possible to return to the 0.7% target until the fiscal situation allows," Hunt told parliament.

"We remain fully committed to the target and the plans I have set out today assume that ODA spending will remain around 0.5% for the forecast period."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022