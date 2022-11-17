Mexican state security chief, 4 others, die in helicopter crash

The head of security of the central Mexican state of Aguascalientes has died in a helicopter crash that killed a total of five people, the state's governor announced on Thursday. The crash was captured on video shared on social media, showing the aircraft dropping vertically into the ground of an empty grass area.

All five people who died in the crash, including the minister of public security Porfirio Javier Sanchez Mendoza, were on board the aircraft. The crash happened on Thursday morning in the north of the state.

The cause was being treated as an accident, Tere Jimenez, the state's governor, said in a statement.

