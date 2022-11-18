Left Menu

Free entry to all ASI-protected monuments in Agra on Nov 19

PTI | Agra | Updated: 18-11-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 16:09 IST
Free entry to all ASI-protected monuments in Agra on Nov 19
  • Country:
  • India

Entry for tourists will be free at all Archaeological Survey of India-protected monuments here on November 19 to mark the commencement of World Heritage Week.

World Heritage Week is celebrated every year from November 19 to 25.

“Tourists -- Indian and foreign nationals -- will get free entry at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and other ASI-protected monuments on November 19,” ASI’s Superintending Archaeologist (Agra circle) Raj Kumar Patel said.

''The entrance to the Taj Mahal is free, but tourists would have to buy a ticket of Rs 200 to visit the main mausoleum inside the monument,” he said.

''Throughout the World Heritage Week general cultural activities and awareness programs will be organised at the monuments,'' Patel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022