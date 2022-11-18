Free entry to all ASI-protected monuments in Agra on Nov 19

Entry for tourists will be free at all Archaeological Survey of India-protected monuments here on November 19 to mark the commencement of World Heritage Week.

World Heritage Week is celebrated every year from November 19 to 25.

“Tourists -- Indian and foreign nationals -- will get free entry at Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Fatehpur Sikri and other ASI-protected monuments on November 19,” ASI’s Superintending Archaeologist (Agra circle) Raj Kumar Patel said.

''The entrance to the Taj Mahal is free, but tourists would have to buy a ticket of Rs 200 to visit the main mausoleum inside the monument,” he said.

''Throughout the World Heritage Week general cultural activities and awareness programs will be organised at the monuments,'' Patel said.

