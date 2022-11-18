Kolkata weekly tea report

A good demand was marked once again for all categories of tea during Sale-46 which was held on November 16 to November 18, a Calcutta Tea Traders Association (CTTA) official said here on Friday.

According to CTTA data, the total offerings amounted to 2,45,172 packages comprising 1,23,536 packages of CTC leaf, 79,612 packages of Orthodox, 3,151 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 38,873 packages of Dust tea.

CTC leaf met with good demand as a total of 25,85,246 kg of various qualities was sold at an average price of Rs 201.60 per kg during this auction. Around 32.54 per cent of the total quantity was sold between Rs 150 to Rs 200 per kg and about 19.02 per cent was claimed beyond Rs 250 per kg.

Hindustan Unilever saw fair support while TCPL remained active. Western India registered good support for liquoring teas. Local and other internal marked fair enquiry while exporters operated on bolder broken.

Orthodox offerings met with strong demand during this session. A total of 16,67,410 kg of different quality was sold at an average price of Rs 288.92 per kg. Around 77.6 per cent of the total quantity was claimed at a higher price level while only 4.49 per cent was marked below Rs 150 per kg. Good support was in evidence from the Middle East while CIS also operated actively.

There was a good demand for this week's Darjeeling leaf. A total of 42,891 kg of different quality was sold at an average price of Rs 339.18 per kg during this auction.

Around 40.95 per cent of total demand was marked at below Rs 200 per kg which was quite irregular while about 26.22 per cent was claimed at above Rs 500 per kg. Hindustan Unilever and TCPL remained active. Good support was registered from local and internal. Exporters also operated actively.

Dust tea met with strong demand once again. A total of 10,95,416 kg of different quality was sold at an average price of Rs 218.59 per kg during this sale. Around 35.11 per cent of the total quantity was claimed at above Rs 250 per kg while only 15.22 per cent was demanded at a lower price level. Hindustan Unilever was active in operation. TCPL also operated. Good enquiry from Western India and other internal was marked.

