Tunisia seeking partners for $3.2 bln of projects -economy minister

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 20:42 IST
Tunisia is seeking international partners for investment projects worth 10 billion Tunisian dinars ($3.2 billion), economy minister Samir Saied said on Saturday at a summit of leaders of French-speaking countries it is hosting.

Saied also signed a $200 million financing agreement with France that will help support the North African country's budget, according to the ministry's Facebook account.

Tunisian President Kais Saied and French President Emmanuel Macron are among Francophonie group leaders meeting on the island of Djerba on Saturday and Sunday. ($1 = 3.1651 Tunisian dinars) (Reporting By Tarek Amara and Moaz Abd-Alaziz, Editing by Catherine Evans)

