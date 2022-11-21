Left Menu

Two killed, some injured in goods train derailment in Odisha

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 21-11-2022 09:49 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 09:37 IST
Two killed, some injured in goods train derailment in Odisha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least two persons were killed and some others were seriously injured when a goods train derailed at Korei railway station in Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday, Railway officials said.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) officials said that the incident took place around 6.45 am when some people were waiting at the platform for a passenger train.

The goods train moving from Dongoaposi to Chhatrapur derailed and eight wagons dashed onto the platform and the waiting hall, causing the casualties, they said.

The number of fatalities may go up as some people have been seriously injured, they said, adding that the station building was damaged in the incident.

The cause of the derailment is yet to be ascertained.

Train services have been partially affected as both lines have been blocked due to the accident, the officials said.

ECoR has moved an accident relief train and a medical team to the spot.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took to Twitter to express grief over the loss of lives in the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
2
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022