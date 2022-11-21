EMERGING MARKETS-Shares slide on growth worries after China COVID flare-ups

Emerging market shares fell more than 1% on Monday, as COVID-19 outbreaks in China stoked concerns about curbs that could further hit economic growth in the world's second largest economy.

After a three-week winning streak, MSCI's index of emerging market shares slipped 1.4%, while developing world currencies slipped 0.5% as the dollar strengthened. Officials across several Beijing districts urged residents of areas hit hardest by COVID to stay home, as cases in China's capital as well as nation-wide ticked higher. With China's COVID curbs already dragging on growth, this could further slow economic recovery.

China's yuan slipped half a percent, while South Africa's rand dropped nearly 1%. Mexico's peso gave up 0.3%. S&P Global Ratings on Friday maintained its positive outlook on South Africa, as the agency expects that a net external creditor position and the implementation of some structural reforms could lead to an easing of economic pressures.

While a falling yuan kept China's central bank from easing monetary policy further, the central bank and insurance regulator asked commercial lenders to step up credit support for the economy, including expanding medium to long-term loans to support investment. Central European currencies also fell against a weaker euro with Hungary's forint down 0.8%, giving back a chunk of Friday's gains.

Emerging market hard currency spreads rose again, up 488 basis points after ending the week at 485 bps. In elections, Malaysia is facing a hung parliament for the first time in the country's history as support for a conservative Islamic alliance prevented major coalitions from winning a simple majority.

Malaysia's ringgit currency fell as much as 0.8% against the U.S. dollar and was last trading at 4.57. In Kazakhstan, President Tokayev secured a second term in Sunday's snap election, as was widely expected, preliminary data showed. Dollar bonds eased a touch but were broadly in line with moves elsewhere.

Israel's shekel was flat against the greenback ahead of a central bank decision later in the day. Bank of Israel is expected to continue its frontloaded tightening cycle and is seen delivering another hike, its sixth straight, though markets are split whether it will be a 50 bps or a 75 bps raise. Meanwhile, countries closed this year's U.N. climate summit on Sunday with a hard-fought deal to create a fund to help poor countries being battered by climate disasters. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2022, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2022, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

