Mumbai: Man dies after branch of tree hit by excavator falls on car
A 38-year-old man was crushed to death on Monday after the branch of a tree that was hit by an excavator fell on his car near Mahalaxmi Racecourse in central Mumbai, a police official said.The incident took place on Dr E Moses Road at 340 pm and the deceased has been identified as Thane resident Saiyog Pawar, he said.The excavator hit the tree, and a branch fell on impact on Pawars car.
- Country:
- India
A 38-year-old man was crushed to death on Monday after the branch of a tree that was hit by an excavator fell on his car near Mahalaxmi Racecourse in central Mumbai, a police official said.
The incident took place on Dr E Moses Road at 3:40 pm and the deceased has been identified as Thane resident Saiyog Pawar, he said.
''The excavator hit the tree, and a branch fell on impact on Pawar's car. Passersby alerted police and the fire brigade. Pawar was rushed to Nair Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival,'' he said.
The excavator driver, who drove on without stopping at the site, has been booked and efforts are on to nab him, the Tardeo police station official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Navi Mumbai civic starts selling drinking water to MIDC companies
Mumbai’s venture debt marketplace to set up AIF, plans out early-stage funding for startups
Maha govt will plan film city between Mumbai and Thane: CM
ATK Mohun Bagan earn late point against Mumbai City after going a man down
CBI arrests Polish national at CSM International Airport, Mumbai with 6 kg heroine: Officials.