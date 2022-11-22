Left Menu

France demands Twitter ensure it can meet transparent information obligations

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 22-11-2022 00:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 00:32 IST
French regulator Arcom said in a statement on Monday it had sent a letter to Twitter asking it to ensure it can meet its legal obligation to guarantee transparent information despite a series of drastic job cuts.

Arcom, the French regulatory authority for audiovisual and digital communication, said that following Twitter's takeover by Elon Musk, Twitter announced its decision to drastically reduce its workforce by firing half of its employees and terminating the contracts of several thousand contract workers.

"Arcom would like to express its deep concern about the direct consequences of such decisions on Twitter's ability to maintain a safe environment for its users," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

