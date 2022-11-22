Metro operations on Grey Line not to be available for one hour
- Country:
- India
Delhi Metro operations on the Grey Line will not be available for an hour on Tuesday to undertake speed trials on the Dwarka-Dhansa Bus Stand section, officials said. The Grey Line spans a little over five km between Dwarka and Dhansa Bus Stand with four stations.
''To undertake speed trials on the Dwarka-Dhansa Bus Stand section (Grey Line) for enhancement of speed and overall improvement in quality of train operations, services will not be available between Dwarka and Dhansa Bus Stand for one hour i.e, from 12:30 pm to 01:30 pm,'' the DMRC said in a statement.
Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly, it said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
DMRC, BEL sign pact for development of indigenous communication-based train control system
DAMEPL issue: Senior officials of Delhi govt, Centre, DMRC meet to discuss way forward
DAMEPL issue: Meeting among senior officials of Delhi govt, Centre, DMRC tomorrow
DMRC achieves breakthrough, completes tunnelling work between Krishna Park Extn and Keshopur
Centre to examine request for bearing 50 per cent arbitral award to DAMEPL: DMRC to HC