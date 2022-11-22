Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2022 09:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 09:35 IST
Metro operations on Grey Line not to be available for one hour
Delhi Metro operations on the Grey Line will not be available for an hour on Tuesday to undertake speed trials on the Dwarka-Dhansa Bus Stand section, officials said. The Grey Line spans a little over five km between Dwarka and Dhansa Bus Stand with four stations.

''To undertake speed trials on the Dwarka-Dhansa Bus Stand section (Grey Line) for enhancement of speed and overall improvement in quality of train operations, services will not be available between Dwarka and Dhansa Bus Stand for one hour i.e, from 12:30 pm to 01:30 pm,'' the DMRC said in a statement.

Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly, it said.

