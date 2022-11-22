Left Menu

Finvasia Group opens a new office in India's Financial Capital, Mumbai

Finvasia Mumbai Office. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Finvasia Group today announced the opening of its new office in India's Financial Capital, Mumbai. Finvasia currently has its Head Office in Sector 74, Mohali, Punjab. The new Corporate office has been inaugurated and is already operational at One BKC, G BLOCK, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, India. With some significant acquisitions like Fxview (Cyprus-based financial services provider), Gini Health (healthcare services company), and major investment platforms ZuluTrade, ACT Trader, and Capital Wallet already under Finvasia's cap, it seeks to accelerate its product development and better localisation for Indian Investors. With the opening of its new office in Mumbai- the Financial Hub of the Indian Market, Finvasia has taken another lead in its vision to create an accessible, ethical, and trusted end-to-end financial ecosystem that will help it to enhance its human capital by taking advantage of the locally available talent of the Financial capital of India.

Sarvjeet Singh Virk, Co-founder and Managing Director of Finvasia Group, stated, "With our new office in the financial capital of India, we are glad to expand our human capital to build better products faster and to further enhance the trust and experience of our domestic and global clients. We aim to focus on product enhancements, provide more personalised services to retail and Institutional businesses, and strengthen teams and services." Founded in 2009 by brothers Sarvjeet Virk and Tajinder Virk, the company has released numerous cutting-edge financial tools and services since its start. Shoonya, the powerful multi-asset trading platform, is the most revolutionary for individual investors--India's first truly commission-free brokerage service. Tajinder Virk, CEO of Finvasia Group, stated, "We are delighted to announce the much-awaited opening of this office. Tapping into Mumbai's local talent will certainly add value to our team and strengthen our presence further in the financial capital of India. This expansion reflects our commitment to serving a diverse range of clients with our technologically driven end-to-end financial ecosystem." Finvasia Group attributes its success to its unique perspective of constructing wholesome ecosystems in which they focus on solving real-time investor problems through the principles of transparency, values, innovation, diversity, and a tireless adherence to quality, which has already helped it win the trust of thousands of its customers worldwide.

