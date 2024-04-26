Left Menu

Enforcement Directorate Conducts Search Operation on Pandian's Helicopter in Odisha

Election Commission team searched a helicopter used by politician VK Pandian in Odisha's Nabarangapur district. No illegal materials were found. The search was conducted as part of election guidelines. Pandian used the helicopter to attend a public meeting. Neither Pandian nor the ruling BJD have commented on the incident.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 26-04-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 18:23 IST
A five-member team of the Election Commission of India on Friday searched a helicopter used by bureaucrat-turned-politician VK Pandian in Odisha's Nabarangapur district, an official said.

''No objectionable material was found in the helicopter,'' he said.

The search was conducted when the helicopter carrying the senior BJD leader, who is also a close aide of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, landed at Umerkote.

The team included election officials, the local BDO, a police officer and a magistrate.

The checking was done in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, the official said.

Pandian went to Umerkote to address a public meeting. He will also visit to Jharigam and Dabugam assembly segments under Nabarangapur Lok Sabha seat, which will go to polls on May 13 along with Berhampur, Koraput and Kalahandi.

Neither Pandian nor the ruling BJD issued any reaction to the search so far.

