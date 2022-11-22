Left Menu

Cong leader's daughter abducted in Jaipur

A Congress leaders 21-year-old daughter was allegedly abducted by unidentified persons here when she had gone to buy vegetables, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place in Pratap Nagar area on Monday evening, they said.Congress leader Gopal Keshawat told police that his daughter Abhilasha had gone to buy vegetables on her scooter.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-11-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 16:36 IST
Cong leader's daughter abducted in Jaipur
  • Country:
  • India

A Congress leader's 21-year-old daughter was allegedly abducted by unidentified persons here when she had gone to buy vegetables, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Pratap Nagar area on Monday evening, they said.

Congress leader Gopal Keshawat told police that his daughter Abhilasha had gone to buy vegetables on her scooter. After some time, she called him up and told him that some men were chasing her. Later, her phone was switched off, said Station House Officer (SHO), Pratap Nagar, Bhajan Lal.

The woman's scooter was found at the airport road this morning, he said.

Lal said the vegetable vendors in the area were questioned regarding the incident but none of them had any clue about it.

Keshawat said he has given the names of some suspects to the police and sought action against them.

Keshwat served as the chairman of the Rajasthan Rajya Vimukt Ghumantu Kalyan Board, a rank equivalent to a minister of state, from 2008-2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
2
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
3
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
4
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022