Airtel deploys 5G Plus service at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport Nagpur

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the deployment of its '5G Plus' service at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport Nagpur, making it the second airport in the state with the ultra-high-speed service.

The new terminal in Bengaluru, Pune and Varanasi are the other three airports that have Airtel 5G Plus, the company said in a statement.

''Airtel powers Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport with ultra-fast Airtel 5G Plus,'' the company said.

Nagpur was one of the first eight cities in the country to get the 5G service. The services are currently available at Ganesh Path, Nehru Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Hanuman Nagar, CA road and a few other locations. Airtel said it is augmenting the network further to make the services available across the city in due course of time.

''Customers flying in and out of Orange City can enjoy high-speed Airtel 5G Plus across the airport terminal. Passengers can enjoy blazing speeds on their mobile phones while they are at the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration counters, security areas, baggage claim belts, parking area etc.,'' it said.

All customers with 5G smartphones will be able to avail the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans, and there is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.

George Mathen, CEO (Maharashtra and Goa), Bharti Airtel said: ''I am thrilled to announce the beginning of a new chapter in Maharashtra as Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Nagpur becomes the second airport in the state to have the Airtel 5G Plus services after Pune airport''.

Airtel recently announced 5G at the new airport terminal in Bengaluru. Airtel 5G Plus service is now live in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram and Guwahati. ''Customers in these cities have started enjoying Airtel 5G Plus services in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. Customers who have 5G smartphones will enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the rollout is more widespread,'' Airtel said.

