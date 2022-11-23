Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2022 19:52 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 19:52 IST
GSTN included in financial information providers list under Account Aggregator framework
The Reserve Bank on Wednesday said the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) has been included in the list of financial information providers under the Account Aggregator framework to facilitate cash flow-based lending to MSMEs.

An Account Aggregator (AA) is a type of RBI-regulated entity (with an NBFC-AA license) that helps an individual securely and digitally access and share information from one financial institution they have an account with to any other regulated financial institution in the AA network.

''Department of Revenue shall be the regulator of GSTN for this specific purpose and Goods and Services Tax (GST) Returns, viz. Form GSTR-1 and Form GSTR-3B, shall be the financial information,'' the Reserve Bank said in a circular.

The list of financial information providers includes banks, non-banking financial companies, asset management companies, depository, depository participants, insurance companies, and pension funds.

GSTN, the technology backbone of GST, has 1.40 crore registered taxpayers.

