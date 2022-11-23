The Provenance of Passion steering the army wives -The Olive Expressions

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI/PNN): A colourful extravaganza of wondrous hues of life painted beautifully by artists fauji wives who are influenced and shadowed with vivid exposure to varied cultures geography and forms of expression, 'Hues of Life ' is an upcoming art exhibition at AIFACS Gallery (All India Fine Arts and Crafts Society),New Delhi from 25 th Nov to 1st Dec. The Art Exhibition is organised by a group of artist army wives called 'The Olive Expressions' group. Twenty artists have put in efforts and brought forth a string of artworks both aesthetic and expressive.

The journey of the group began in Feb 2020 with a wonderful platform provided by an art lover and a visionary at the Army House. Five artists showcased their artworks to a large audience .A display which was appreciated immensely and followed subsequent series of opportunities for the artists army wives. The odyssey marked its presence again through a showcase of work at the DLF Promenade with support of AWWA. An absolute sell out and a beaming display of creativity coupled with due diligence. This extravaganza was appreciated and buffered by supporting army wives and seniors.

A diverse group of ten women artists using various mediums of art worked at honing their skill through an online enrichment program conducted by the AWWA in 2021. A platform of learning and imbibing variations to improve and access. Furthermore interacting with eminent artists and witnessing live demos of their exquisite works. They go from strength to strength and a number seventeen all stronger and better. The vision had to increase its scope to provide a bigger overlay of embalming more soul sisters and army wives in the profession leading to the coveted Olive Expressions Group in September 21. There has been no looking back since then. The tree of members is increasing by the day as more of us want to hone and stand true to our expression.

Their first steps into the domain of the outside world were the exhibition at the visual art gallery, India Habitat Centre which was under the banner of AAF (Awadh art festival). Famous actress Deepti Naval was pleasantly surprised to see this creative side of the tribe. The world has started opening up after third wave of pandemic, further and so was their reach. By early March they had hit the 400 mark on our social media handles. Under the aegis of AWWA a pan India platform was provided on Women's Day.

All the artists army wives across the country participated in the art exhibition in various cities. A confluence of hues and talents marked this journey which is ongoing. The Awadh Art Festival in collaboration with AWWA conducted an art camp at the National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy. Ms Meenakshi Lekhi, revered chief guest and the Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture honoured the event with her presence and praised the kaleidoscope of artwork.

The Olive Expressions are taking the first solo flight by exhibiting the artworks at the AIFCAS Gallery. The Olive Expressions has 781 members who dedicate themselves to this vision of standing by their talent and learning each day

