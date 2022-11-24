Ring Road traffic to get affected due to flyover construction
Vehicular movement will be affected on the Ring Road between Rajouri Garden and Punjabi Bagh in Delhi for around 11 months due to construction of an elevated road, police said on Thursday.
The Delhi Police issued the traffic advisory, asking people to avoid these stretches.
''Traffic will remain affected on Ring Road in both the carriageways from Rajouri Garden towards Punjabi Bagh & vice-versa for approx. 11 months,'' it tweeted.
It is due to construction of an elevated road from New Moti Nagar flyover to the ESI Hospital, it added. PTI NIT HMB
