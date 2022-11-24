Left Menu

34 injured in bus mishap in Jhargram

A total 34 persons were injured, three of them seriously, when a private bus in which they were travelling turned turtle on NH5 here on Thursday, police said.The bus was on its return trip to Jhargram from Ragra at Sankrail in Paschim Medinipur.

PTI | Jhargram | Updated: 24-11-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 15:00 IST
A total 34 persons were injured, three of them seriously, when a private bus in which they were travelling turned turtle on NH5 here on Thursday, police said.

The bus was on its return trip to Jhargram from Ragra at Sankrail in Paschim Medinipur. The accident occured when the driver lost control over the vehicle, the police said.

The injured included a child and 15 of them were rushed to the district hospital, from where a seriously wounded was referred to a Kolkata hospital.

Locals and passers-by helped in rescuing the passengers. They stopped vehicles crossing the accident site to ferry the injured to the hospital. The police rushed in and arranged for ambulances.

The locals blamed bad road condition for the mishap.

