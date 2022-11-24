actyv.ai onboards senior advisors

Company welcomes advisors to accelerate future growth November 24, Bengaluru: actyv.ai, a category creator in the enterprise SaaS with embedded B2B BNPL and insurance space, has onboarded Balasubramanian Chandrasekaran and Tara Subramaniam as advisors to leverage their collective skills and expertise to accelerate future growth and global expansion.

Balasubramanian Chandrasekaran is a banking and finance veteran. He has been serving as an Independent Director for 10 group companies of Reliance Industries since 2015. After nearly 25 years in Canara Bank, he joined Reliance and over the next two decades, he rose to the level of Group Head of Finance with key responsibilities being accounts, banking and project financing. He is an IIM Ahmedabad alumni. Tara Subramaniam is a stalwart in the BFSI sector. During her association spanning over 28 years with HDFC Ltd, Tara was instrumental in setting up and growing the organisation. She joined the NBFC arm of JM Financial Group as Chief Operating Officer in 2014 where she played a crucial role in developing their real estate portfolio and is currently an Independent Director at JM Financial Home Loans Limited. She was also associated with the SUN Group and Piramal’s India REIT Fund. Tara is a member of the advisory council of NAREDCO West and is the founding member of their women’s wing, 'Mahi'. “We are very happy to welcome Chandrasekaran and Tara as our advisors. Their combined expertise in key areas such as banking and finance will play a valuable role in guiding strategic decisions and broadening our client relationships. Each of them is an institution in themselves”, said Raghunath Subramanian, Founder and Global CEO, actyv.ai. Speaking about this, Chandrasekaran said “actyv.ai is a category creator in enabling revenue protection and building operational efficiencies for enterprises, financial institutions, suppliers, distributors and retailers. I am delighted to join actyv.ai as an advisor and strengthen the company’s commitment to creating new and exciting opportunities through their technology-driven embedded offerings (BNPL, insurance and finance) platform”. Commenting on this association, Tara said, “Indian MSME sector has unremittingly acted as the bulwark for the Indian economy and contributes nearly 27% of India's GDP. However, access to finance has been a major issue faced by this sector as the share of MSME credit to total bank credit has been falling. I believe the technology platform can act as the bridge and help MSMEs fill credit gap in a cost-effective and efficient manner. Ably led by a passionate leader, Raghunath Subramanian, actyv.ai will contribute substantially to transform this sector and propel the nation towards self-reliance. I am excited and look forward to be a part of the company’s exponential growth journey”. (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

