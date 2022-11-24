Bank official dies of heart attack at railway station
PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-11-2022 23:24 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 23:24 IST
A 52-year-old bank official died after suffering a heart attack while getting down from a train at Thane railway station, Railway Police said on Thursday.
Sudhakar T Anchan, an assistant manager with Bharat Bank, was returning to Thane from Karnataka by Mumbai Express on Wednesday when he collapsed at the railway station, police said.
He was also a member of Mumbai Billava Association.
