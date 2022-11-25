Left Menu

Private bus overturns in Kerala; several injured

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 25-11-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 11:56 IST
Private bus overturns in Kerala; several injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Several people sustained injuries in an accident after the driver of a private bus lost control and the vehicle overturned in Kondazhi in this central Kerala district on Friday.

There were several passengers including women and school and college students in the bus when it met with the accident but none of them suffered any critical injuries, police said.

''Some passengers suffered fractures and some others had head injuries. Over 20 persons are now under treatment in the government medical college,'' a police official said.

The incident happened when the driver of the bus gave space to another vehicle to pass through a narrow road.

Local people and police soon rushed the injured people to the nearby hospitals and the condition of all of them is stable as of now, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
3
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022