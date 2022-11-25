Left Menu

Ghana orders mining firms to sell 20% of refined gold to c.bank

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2022 18:52 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 18:27 IST
Ghana orders mining firms to sell 20% of refined gold to c.bank
Mahamudu Bawumia Image Credit: Twitter / Mahamudu Bawumia

Ghana has ordered all large-scale mining companies to sell 20% of their entire stock of refined gold at their refineries to the Bank of Ghana from Jan. 1, 2023, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia said on Facebook on Friday.

The move is part of measures to operationalize a government plan to use gold to buy oil products announced on Thursday by Bawumia. It is meant to tackle dwindling foreign currency reserves. "The Bank of Ghana and the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) will coordinate with the large scale mining companies to ensure compliance with this directive," the vice president's post on Facebook on Friday said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy radars

IAF set to place Rs 1,400 cr order for new age missiles to destroy enemy rad...

 India
2
Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Hubble snaps this gorgeous star-forming region in our neighboring galaxy

Global
3
Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera cases; Measles now an imminent global threat due to pandemic, say WHO and CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UNICEF study shows kids make up 40% of Haiti's cholera ...

 Global
4
Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K districts

Threat to journalists: Police carry out raids at multiple locations in 3 J-K...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022