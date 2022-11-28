ISB Executive Education and Emeritus' Digital Marketing Programmes Hold the Key to Digital Growth

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Traditional marketing has given way to the rise of digital marketing as a key component in today's businesses across all industries. Given the level of digitization, there is a clear spike in the demand for Digital Marketing roles across organisations. The digital marketing career scope in the Indian internet industry alone is going to be worth $160 billion by 2025, as per a Goldman Sachs report.

Digital Marketing covers a wide range of activities including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Influencer Marketing, Analytics and more. Businesses now understand the importance of building up their digital channels to increase brand awareness, create a brand identity and a distinct brand presence, talk to their customers, and communicate important offers. This has created a huge demand for digital marketers who are skilled in the latest tools and trends.

As per a recent internal survey by Emeritus, there is a growing trend to update one’s digital skill set across multiple industries. Leading the charge is the IT industry with 21% enrolments followed by other tech focused industries such as BFSI at 12%, E-commerce at 13% and Healthcare at 9%. Even in more traditional industries like FMCG, Manufacturing and Retail, the need to master digital as a marketing channel is evident, hence this is a pan-industry trend. Aspiring candidates with the right skillset and training can take up these roles and help businesses establish their online presence and reach out to their target consumers. Digital marketing courses can help candidates learn the ropes of the industry and get started on their career path. For professionals looking to make a career leap, upskilling, or reskilling in digital marketing is a great option.

Speaking about the rising interest in Digital Marketing programmes, Mohan Kannegal, CEO India & APAC, Emeritus, said, “According to cohort data at Emeritus, we have seen that women have increasingly becoming an integral part of the digital economy. Over 45% of cohorts in our ISB Executive Education 12-week Digital Marketing and Analytics Programme are women and this number has been growing cohort on cohort. While over 2,800 learners overall have chosen this programme since we launched it in April 2021, there is clear evidence that there is increasing interest amongst women to choose digital marketing as a career, as we usually have about 10-30% of enrolments as women for our other programmes.” The Emeritus - ISB Digital Marketing and Analytics Programme has been designed with a focused curriculum to develop professionals to become competent in the domain of digital marketing and take business decisions driven by data, analytics and automation. Also, ISB Executive Education and Emeritus have launched a more in-depth programme Professional Certificate Programme in Digital Marketing, aimed at helping out freshers and early to mid-senior digital marketers. Both programmes, taught by leading ISB faculty enables learners to upskill and transition into these roles, thereby bridging the skill gap. They include cutting-edge modules, hands-on learning through simulations, real-world case studies and key certifications in 10+ tools like Google Analytics, Google Ads, HubSpot & MailModo to ensure an up-to-date comprehensive learning experience.

For marketers wanting to accelerate their digital growth, ISB Executive Education offers these well-rounded options for professionals taking their steps into continuous learning.

About Indian School of Business Executive Education The Indian School of Business (ISB) evolved from the need for a world-class business school in Asia. ISB is committed to creating business leaders through its innovative programmes, outstanding faculty, and thought leadership. It has gained the unique distinction of receiving accreditation from the Association of MBAs (AMBA), making it the 100th School in the world to achieve the ‘triple crown’ of accreditations from AMBA, EFMD Quality Improvement System (EQUIS), and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). Accreditation from AMBA represents the highest standard of achievement in postgraduate business education. ISB Executive Education designs programmes for professionals providing timely learning interventions that help them enhance their capabilities through specific skill sets and progress in their careers, while positively impacting the organisations they operate in. Through innovative programmes, outstanding faculty, and though leadership, ISB Executive Education is committed to creating future-ready leaders.

About Emeritus Emeritus Executive Education offers customised and open programmes in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutes. Our world-class executive education programmes, supported by eminent programme experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications. The meticulously curated programmes are delivered in a different range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programmes. Our extensive portfolio also includes short 2-4 day in-class workshops, online courses of 2-3 months duration as well as comprehensive learning journeys that run over 6-9 months, customised to an organisation’s requirement. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,400 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. Following its $650 million Series E funding round in August 2021, the company is valued at $3.2 billion, and is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Bertelsmann, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Learn more at emeritus.org/in.

