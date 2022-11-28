Left Menu

Reise Moto introduces two-wheeler tyres for domestic market

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2022 14:27 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 14:26 IST
Reise Moto, a joint venture between Mahansaria Group and European brand Mitas, on Monday launched a two-wheeler tyre range for the domestic market.

The tyre under the 'Reise' brand will cater to both motorcycle and scooter segments and will also be shipped to South Asian markets.

For Reise Moto, Mahansaria Group has entered into a 76:24 joint venture with Mitas. The company will roll out the tyres from its new facility in Saykha, Gujarat.

The plant produces performance two-wheeler tyres under brand 'Mitas' for European and North American markets and under brand 'Reise' for the domestic market in India.

''In today's highly dynamic Indian two-wheeler space, the key is to serve the ever-evolving needs and aspirations of enthusiasts who expect a lot more from their machines than just commuting,'' Reise Moto Founder & Managing Director Yogesh Mahansaria said in a statement.

The company said it is developing a formidable network of distributor partners to sell the Reise range of tyres.

Reise Moto has launched 26 types of tyres in the first phase under six sub-brands for the motorcycle and the scooter segments.

