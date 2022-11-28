Left Menu

UK Cyber Monday transactions up 5% vs 2021 - Barclaycard Payments

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-11-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 23:18 IST
  • United Kingdom

The volume of payments made in Britain on so-called Cyber Monday was up 5.0% compared to the same point in 2021, data from Barclaycard Payments showed.

"Despite a challenging economic backdrop, shoppers have made the most of the discounts on offer, with today’s data following an encouraging Black Friday and strong weekend both online and in-store," its head Marc Pettican said.

Barclaycard Payments, which says it processes nearly 1 pound ($1.20) in every 3 pounds spent on credit and debit cards in the UK, said Black Friday payment transactions were up 3.59% year-on-year.

