Japan Oct retail sales rise 4.3% year/year - govt

Japanese retail sales rose 4.3% in October from a year earlier, growing for an eighth straight month, government data showed on Tuesday.

The growth, however, was lower than a median market forecast for a 5.0% gain.

To view full tables, go to the website of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry at: http://www.meti.go.jp/english/statistics/tyo/syoudou/index.html

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)