Gold worth Rs 31.43 lakh recovered from man at Jaipur airport

Gold worth Rs 31.43 lakh has been seized from a man at the Jaipur airport, an official said.

The gold, weighing 582.2 grammes, was concealed in an emergency light by the passenger, who arrived from Dubai on Monday night, a customs official said.

Gold valued at Rs 31,43,880 has been recovered from the passenger, who has been detained and under interrogation, the official added.

