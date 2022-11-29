Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 31.43 lakh recovered from man at Jaipur airport

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 29-11-2022 14:12 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 14:11 IST
Gold worth Rs 31.43 lakh recovered from man at Jaipur airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gold worth Rs 31.43 lakh has been seized from a man at the Jaipur airport, an official said.

The gold, weighing 582.2 grammes, was concealed in an emergency light by the passenger, who arrived from Dubai on Monday night, a customs official said.

Gold valued at Rs 31,43,880 has been recovered from the passenger, who has been detained and under interrogation, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022