Singapore Airlines to secure Air India stake under deal with Tata
Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 16:24 IST
- Country:
- Singapore
Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) said on Tuesday it would emerge as a 25.1% owner of Air India as part of a deal that would merge its Vistara full-service airline joint venture with Tata Sons into India's national carrier.
SIA will invest $250 million into Air India as part of the transaction, the Singaporean carrier said in a statement, with the pair aiming to complete the merger by March 2024 subject to regulatory approvals.
