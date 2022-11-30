Left Menu

Train runs over cattle in UP, services disrupted

PTI | Firozabad | Updated: 30-11-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 16:41 IST
Train runs over cattle in UP, services disrupted
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Rail services were disrupted Wednesday after a train ran into cattle near the Shikohabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, killing six animals, officials said.

The incident took place near Madhavganj crossing around 10 am when six cows were hit by Nilanchal Express and died.

Train services were affected lines for over 30 minutes. No one on the train was injured in the incident, they said.

Station Master Ramesh Lal Mina said traffic was affected on the route due to the incident, but it was cleared by the railway team.

The route is now clear, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022