Borzo performs 15 million deliveries, revenue doubles post global re-branding

Mumbai, Nov 30: Borzo, formerly known as WeFast, an online express delivery company has served 1.4 million customers in India and doubling the number of deliveries to 15 million deliveries post massive global re-branding. Last year, the company revamped its global branding to unify and consolidate a single brand name in all the 9 countries in which it operates. In India it operated under the name WeFast, in the Philippines as Mr. Speedy, in Mexico as Dostavista and in Brazil as Click Entregas. The re-branding exercise was conducted to bring operational synchronicity and integrity of the company’s brand perception across all countries under a single brand name to help the company optimize its marketing resources and build a universally recognizable global brand. The company operates in India, Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, Turkey and other countries.

In India, Borzo has experienced tremendous growth under a new identity. Borzo’s yearly revenue growth doubled since rebranding. Borzo’s order sheet has shown an increase of 2x YoY in deliveries (2022 vs 2021) and currently has 35, 000 active courier partners. 75% of Borzo’s orders assist MSMEs, ecommerce brands and B2B companies in last-mile logistics.

Borzo has strengthened its fleet and currently serves orders across 14 Indian cities such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Surat, Goa, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Lucknow and Amritsar and planning to open more cities like Vadodara, Visakhapatnam, Bhopal and Indore.

Borzo continues to develop each of its markets individually through a local team to provide efficient delivery solutions to its customers. In the last year, a globally unified brand identity has strengthened the positioning and expansion of Borzo in the international markets, on course to becoming the largest same-day delivery company for intra-city routes. ‘With the first year of global transition completed, the company is ready to explore opportunities for the future. We have synchronized global operations under a single brand name which has led to a tremendous rise in our India revenue and India order book. We see the next year as a promising year for Borzo. In India, Borzo has experienced solid growth in the short term among stiff competition which sets us on course to focus on accelerating growth in order to double this year’s results. It is an ambitious goal, but we think it’s achievable. Our focus will be our core segment of serving SMEs which contribute 75% to the order portfolio. Our aim will be to add more cities in our delivery radius particularly Tier II and Tier III cities’ said Eugene Panfilov, General Manager, Borzo, India.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)