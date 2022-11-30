Left Menu

Altigreen strengthens retail footprint with new centre in Coimbatore

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 30-11-2022 20:31 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 20:31 IST
Electric commercial vehicle maker Altigreen on Wednesday inaugurated its retail experience centre in Coimbatore, the second such facility in Tamil Nadu, and 10th dealership in the country.

The outlet would allow electric vehicle enthusiasts to access a range of vehicles offered by the company.

Altigreen has partnered with city-based Sakthi Saradha Group for the new experience centre located at Ganapathy, Coimbatore.

''With this new retail experience centre here, we are continuing with our commitment to building a strong nationwide network to ease the process of transition from internal combustion engines (ICE) to electric vehicles,'' Altigreen founder and CEO D Amitabh Saran told reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration.

''This second dealership in Tamil Nadu reflects the immense potential we see in the state. Thanks to government policies that are making it easier for consumers to switch to EVs,'' he said.

On expansion in Coimbatore, Saran said it was to ensure a 'strong market presence' to cater to the rising customer demands. ''We are happy to partner with Sakthi Saradha Altigreen in Coimbatore and deliver world-class products in multiple vehicle categories.'' The Sakthi Saradha Group comprising Sakthi Saradha Enterprises LLP and Sakthi Saradha Auto Agencies LLP is a rapidly growing dealer of automobiles and its allied products.

Sakthi Saradha managing director T K Dhanashekar said: ''We are extremely pleased to partner with Altigreen to bring about the EV revolution in Coimbatore.'' PTI NVM VIJ VIJ HDA HDA

