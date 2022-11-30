Left Menu

Trade chamber wants Centre to strengthen infra at Coimbatore airport

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 30-11-2022 21:16 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 21:16 IST
Trade body Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Wednesday urged the Centre to strengthen the infrastructure at Coimbatore airport through public-private partnership mode.

ICCI Coimbatore chapter President B Sriramulu, in a memorandum submitted to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, said privatisation of the international airport in the city would facilitate strengthening of infrastructure.

A delegation led by Sriramulu met Civil Aviation Secretary Rajiv Bansal and requested him to consider establishment of an exclusive international departure lounge, as the existing passenger terminal was not sufficient to handle the passenger traffic.

A Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model could be mooted to strengthen the infrastructure at the airport, as the region holds huge growth potential, Sriramulu said in a memorandum.

Though there has been a marginal dip in passenger traffic from an estimated 2.8 million during the pre-COVID times to touch around two million at present, he said, citing a survey, that the passenger traffic would rise to four million in four years.

The trade chamber, in the memorandum, sought the strengthening of the cargo terminal and also requested to carry out expansion of the existing runway to accommodate wide-bodied aircraft.

