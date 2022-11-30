Left Menu

HGS launches global customer experience hub in Colombia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 22:29 IST
Business process management firm Hinduja Global Solutions has opened a new multilingual customer experience hub in Colombia and it plans to hire 150 people for the centre initially, the company said on Wednesday.

The centre will support customers with English, Spanish, and Portuguese customer experience (CX) requirements.

''HGS expects to hire over 150 employees locally across voice and non-voice multilingual service roles as well as corporate support functions by January 2023, and ramp up going forward. The HGS Colombia CX hub will support clients in the logistics and consumer industries and add other clients subsequently,'' the statement said.

