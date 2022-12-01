Left Menu

Services at Mumbai airport disrupted due to internet server outage

Passengers at the Mumbai international airport faced a tough time in completing the check-in process for their flights on Thursday evening as the internet server at the facility went down due to a damaged cable, forcing airlines to issue boarding passes manually, officials said.A Mumbai International Airport Ltd MIAL spokesperson said the disruption in the network was temporary and the internet services at the countrys second busiest airport were back to normal.There was a network interruption resulting from a cable cut during some construction work in the city.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 19:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) spokesperson said the disruption in the network was temporary and the internet services at the country’s second busiest airport were back to normal.

“There was a network interruption resulting from a cable cut during some construction work in the city. This interrupted the various ticketing systems. All systems are now restored and working,” MIAL said in a statement.

As soon as the server went down our staff started issuing boarding passes manually to avert flight delays, said an official of an airline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

