Maharashtra ahead of other states in ease of doing business: State industry secretary

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 21:36 IST
Maharashtra has emerged as the leader in ease of doing business evaluation across all states in India, a top bureaucrat in the state government said on Thursday.

Dr Harshadeep Kamble, Principal Secretary, Industries, said a report published by UK India Business Council makes it clear that Maharashtra is number one compared to other states and Union Territories in India in terms of doing business.

The report, ‘Doing Business in India: The UK Perspective (2022 Edition)’ is the UK India Business Council’s eighth annual report in which views and experiences of UK businesses and higher education institutions on India’s business environment are showcased, Kamble told PTI.

The report states that Maharashtra was the highest rated state in terms of the operating environment, followed by Gujarat, Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh, he said.

It ranks Maharashtra at number one amongst the states and UTs in India, with a score of 3.33 out of 5, followed by Gujarat, Chandigarh, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, he said.

The UK India Business Council (UKIBC) is a membership-based, non-profit organisation founded in 2007 to foster trade and business relations between the United Kingdom and India and works with businesses in both countries, as well as the UK and Indian governments, to promote and increase bilateral trade.

The report discusses the challenges that UK businesses face in entering and operating in India, their reform priorities, and rating of various aspects of India’s business environment, he said.

“It was determined that Maharashtra outranks every state and UT in terms of providing a conducive business environment to the investors,” he said.

The survey comprised variety of companies by size and by sector, varying from those in advanced engineering and manufacturing, to digital and data services, professional services, healthcare and life sciences.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

