Mexico, U.S. trade officials discuss energy, corn exports, environment
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2022 06:44 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 06:44 IST
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Thursday met Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro and discussed the need to make "prompt and meaningful" progress in consultations regarding Mexico's energy measures and enforcement of its fisheries-related environmental laws, the USTR office said.
Tai also stressed the importance of avoiding any disruption in U.S. corn exports to Mexico, the USTR office said in a statement.
