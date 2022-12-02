Hungary still opposed to "job killing" global minimum tax, Orban says
Hungary remains opposed to a global minimum corporate tax rate, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday, citing concerns over jobs in the central European country, which has used its low-tax regime to attract billions worth of investment.
"This is a job killing tax hike, which, if implemented with Hungary's approval, would wipe out tens of thousands of jobs," Orban said. "The tax issue is not a global one, it falls under national jurisdiction."
