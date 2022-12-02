Left Menu

Doha-bound carrier suffers technical snag

A Doha-bound private flight with 139 passengers onboard suffered a technical snag while preparing for takeoff early on Friday, following which it returned, an airport official said.The Qatar Airways flight was on the runway preparing for takeoff when the snag was noticed and the pilots sought permission to return, the official said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-12-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 15:30 IST
Doha-bound carrier suffers technical snag
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Qatar Airways flight was on the runway preparing for takeoff when the snag was noticed and the pilots sought permission to return, the official said.

The Qatar Airways flight was on the runway preparing for takeoff when the snag was noticed and the pilots sought permission to return, the official said. The 139 passengers were disembarked and provided with accommodation in city hotels. They were likely to proceed to their destination after the technical issue is addressed. There were five crew members. There was no immediate response from the airline.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

