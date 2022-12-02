DLA Piper reaffirms to Africa practice with two London-based partners

DLA Piper (https://www.DLAPiper.com) has further strengthened its international projects capability reinforcing its commitment to its Africa practice with the appointment of two London-based partners, Titus Eduja and Karim Maalioun.

Titus joins most recently from Watson Farley & Williams where he was a Partner for 3.5 years, and prior to that Clifford Chance. Born in Cameroon and fluent in English and French, Titus brings significant global experience in energy and natural resources projects with a focus on Africa and the emerging markets including in particular Arabophone and Francophone Africa. His work spans all aspects of project development and finance where he advises on conventional and renewable power, mining, gas, infrastructure, brownfield and greenfield projects, as well as general financing and commercial transactions. His clients include commercial banks, multilateral and bilateral financial institutions, sponsors, developers and government and state-owned entities. His expertise extends to policy, regulatory and governance advice, including advising the boards of a number of major African multilateral institutions.

Karim, who joins the firm from Fasken, has an international practice spanning the Projects space having advised purchasers, vendors, lenders, developers, and equity investors on complex large-scale projects and transactions. An expert in complex power (renewable and thermal), mining, and water, Karim has notable experience in engaging with African Governments, Government and financial institutions, and indigenous communities providing legal and policy advice, in particular addressing cost-effective and sustainable energy and mining policy. His appointment further expands a team that is regularly servicing clients across the Middle East and Africa on high profile and value matters. Karim is often quoted and ranked as one of the most influential lawyers in Francophone Africa.

The two appointments immediately follow that of fellow London-based Projects Partner Iain Elder who joined the firm from Shearman & Sterling. The trio add significant market capability and considerable bench strength in the African and the emerging markets energy, natural resources and infrastructure projects space. They mark the latest in a run of strategic hires for the growing international group over the last twelve months with Russell Wilkinson, Crystal Chen and Owen Alcorn joining in Asia Pacific, and Caroline Hoste joining in Belgium.

Colin Wilson, Partner and Head of International Projects at DLA Piper, comments: "Our recent appointments are part of a clear and deliberate strategy to provide our clients a diverse team capable of addressing the increasingly global needs of our projects clients both in Africa and internationally. Titus and Karim both bring unique and impressive experience across both conventional and renewable projects and infrastructure projects in the Anglophone, Arabophone and Francophone markets. Their significant, and culturally minded expertise bolsters our international team's African capability ensuring we are well placed to help our clients navigate this incredibly exciting time in the region".

Titus Eduja, Partner at DLA Piper, comments: "The recent investments that DLA Piper has made in growing its truly international projects team make for an exciting time to be joining. The firm is working on some cutting-edge projects and this, coupled with its ability to offer clients a single team that brings together the best in international expertise and local market presence, experience and understanding really appealed to me. As lawyers I believe we have a significant opportunity to contribute to the future growth and development of Africa's energy and natural resources sector, particularly as it strives to transition to a more sustainable future, and I look forward to working with my colleagues and clients to realise this ambition."

Karim Maalioun, Partner at DLA Piper, comments: "I'm delighted to join DLA Piper, and its unique and sophisticated international platform. The firm has an impressive track record in the key business sectors that are driving the frontier markets' development, and African economies in particular. I look forward to providing clients with a one-stop projects solution, drawing on the combined capabilities and network of the international firm, and in-particular its 20 offices across Africa".

(With Inputs from APO)