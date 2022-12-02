SpiceJet to hold annual general meeting on Dec 26

SpiceJet will hold its annual general meeting on December 26 wherein the airline will also seek shareholders' approval for re-appointment of Ajay Singh as a director.

At the meeting, the company will also seek nod of shareholders for the adoption of audited financial statements for financial year ended March 31, 2022, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

Currently, Singh is Chairman and Managing Director of the no-frills airline.

Singh was originally appointed as director on November 4, 2004 and subsequently resigned on August 27, 2010. Thereafter, he was appointed as Managing Director of the company on May 21, 2015, as per the filing.

SpiceJet is facing multiple headwinds and posted a net loss of Rs 789 crore in the June quarter due to adverse impact of high fuel prices and rupee depreciation.

On Friday, shares of the company rose nearly 1 per cent to close at Rs 38.95 apiece on the BSE.

