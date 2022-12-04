Left Menu

Nigerian man held in connection with cocaine seizure at Mumbai airport

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI on Sunday apprehended a Nigerian national in connection with the seizure of cocaine worth Rs 18 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, an official said.The DRI had on Saturday arrested a 27-year-old Kenyan man a 30-year-old woman from Guinea with 1,794 gm of cocaine.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-12-2022 19:19 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 19:19 IST
Nigerian man held in connection with cocaine seizure at Mumbai airport
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday apprehended a Nigerian national in connection with the seizure of cocaine worth Rs 18 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, an official said.

The DRI had on Saturday arrested a 27-year-old Kenyan man a 30-year-old woman from Guinea with 1,794 gm of cocaine. The passengers had arrived from Addis Ababa by an Ethiopian Airlines flight, he said. The three accused were produced before a court, which sent them to judicial custody, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers heart attack

MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers he...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022